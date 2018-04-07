Pho Ever liquor license request denied by Apache Junction council

Confusion over past liquor licenses combined with a number of alleged building code violations has prompted the Apache Junction City Council to unanimously recommend the state deny an application for a liquor license for Pho Ever at 300 S. Phelps Drive.
The issue was first brought up at a March 20 city council meeting. The council voted 7-0 on April 3 to recommend the state deny a liquor license applied for by the business owner.
“You considered this at your last meeting and decided to continue it to tonight because there were some outstanding issues regarding a pending criminal case; there was an issue about the actual ownership of the business,” City Clerk Kathy Connelly said to the council April 3.
“I did mention some tax issues that were outstanding and then there were some building-code issues that were brought to you from a building official. I can only answer as for the tax issues; they are resolved at this point in time,” she said.
The establishment had been selling alcohol without a license, Apache Junction Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly said at the March 20 meeting, according to the meeting’s minutes.
“Conversing with agents of the liquor commission, they were made aware of it and they made several attempts to correct the action. The action continued. (The) department opened an investigation on it and found out they were continuing to sell alcohol without a license,” he said.
“That is their objection. The commission said that they had other issues in regards to past taxes and fines that have not been alleviated yet. That is their problem and not ours. Ours is the illegal activity of continuing to sell alcohol without a license,” Chief Kelly said.
Kheit Ha, the owner, told the council that another individual set up the liquor license paperwork and that he later went to Phoenix to pay for it, according to the minutes.
At the April 3 meeting, City Clerk Connelly told the council that the business has four liquor licenses with the state with varying end dates.
“One of the mysteries or unknowns about this business has to do with this list of liquor licenses,” she said.
One was issued to the owner of Mongolian Grill, the previous user of the business. It was issued in March 2017 and expires Aug. 31, 2018, she said.
The same license number was used for an interim liquor permit issued to Mr. Ha for Pho Ever on Feb. 13 and that expires May 29.
A third license with the same number is active, according to the state liquor website, and was issued March 3 to Pho Ever with no name and expires May 29, she said.
“And then there’s a fourth one, which is the one that if you look in your packet, that license number is attached to the application in your packet,” Ms. Connelly said.
“It says ‘pending.’ It was issued to Mr. Ha; however, it doesn’t say issue date. It says status date of Feb. 13, 2018, and that one also has an expiration of May 29, 2018. I cannot explain this and I don’t even want to guess. This is something the state is going to have to deal with,” she said.
Chief Kelly said at the April 3 meeting that an interim license had been issued to Pho Ever.
“It sounds like the state is giving him ‘x’ amount of time to clear up whatever problems they’re seeing,” Councilwoman Robin Barker said.
The city’s building division recommended approval of the liquor license subject to the owner addressing issues found in an inspection, including exits kept locked in violation of the building and fire codes, according to a memo in the council meeting packet.
Dave Zellner, building and safety manager for the city of Apache Junction, made an inspection of the building on March 7.
“The inspection found issues with locked exit doors, obstructed sprinkler heads, commercial kitchen ventilation exhaust system issues and improper use of extension cords. The issues with the commercial kitchen hood include relocated cooking appliances under the hood and incorrect nozzle placement,” according to the memo.
The council voted 7-0 on April 3 to recommend that the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control deny the request. Voting yes were Mayor Jeff Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Jeff Struble, Gail Evans, Christa Rizzi, Dave Waldron and Ms. Barker.
Councilwoman Barker made the motion to recommend denial of the license “due to the ambiguity of the information available concerning licensing and possible criminal charges,” she said.
