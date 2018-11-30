Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance set for Dec. 1 at Mesa Market Place

A Pearl Harbor Remembrance is planned for 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Mesa Market Place Swap Meet.

According to a press release, the Patriot Youth Corps will remember those who gave their lives by performing the Salt Ceremony. Author Nancy Fassbender will also speak on the lives and service of the local Pinal County veterans.

Ms. Fassbender, whose book, “My Fallen Hero,” which is about Pinal County veterans who died in combat, will also have a table at the event where she and will autograph books, the release said.

Trumpeter Howard Schneider, who performed at Barleen’s Dinner Show, is also scheduled to perform at the event; Chuck Peterson will sing the National Anthem and other patriotic music, the release added.

Adults and children are invited to write notes and color pictures to go inside “Packages From Home” care packages. A coupon is available online to get breakfast, for $1.75, that includes two eggs, toast and hash browns. Show the coupon from your phone for the special.

The event is free to the public along with parking. The Mesa Market Place is open 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at Signal Butte & Hwy 60, 10550 E. Baseline Rd.

Call 480-380-5572 or go to mesamarket.com.

