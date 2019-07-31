PCSO provides tablets for inmates to help reduce recidivism

PCSO launches Secureview Tablets for inmates. (Submitted photo)

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Securus Technologies to bring technology to inmates at the Adult Detention Center.

The launch of this technology provides inmates with tablets to help advance their education and gain new skills during incarceration, according to a press release, noting that efforts will prepare them with 21st century skills for the future.

The sheriff’s office is equipped with a digital toolkit made up of the SecureView Tablet as well as Digital Mail Center; and in August will add eMessaging, all from Securus Technologies, the release said.

“With tablets, inmates can stay in touch with family and keep their minds preoccupied with educational and religious programming. We expect that it will help with behavior,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in a prepared statement.

Securus offers the community tablets for free and will occupy the time of those incarcerated in productive ways, the release said, adding that it allows them to have access to better opportunities including the job search application, which is powered by Securus’ Jobview application.

“For those who want to improve themselves, it opens up that door,” Mr. Lamb said. “Jobview gives offenders opportunities, so if they’re getting out of jail, they know how to prepare for a job as well as know who’s hiring.”

Not only is the tool “intuitive and requires no staff intervention,” but in addition to the job search, it also has applications that give access to the phone, education, mental health, and the law library.

“We hope this will help inmates better their lives while they are in our custody. Our population is working with educators in our jail. They now have the opportunity to get a GED. We hope it will help with recidivism and makes them more employable. If you have a job, and you’re good at it, then you don’t have a reason to commit a crime and come back into my facility,” Mr. Lamb said.

SecureView Tablet also offers the Make Mine program, which brings premium content through applications such as eBooks, podcasts, music and games to the jail population, the release noted, adding that the benefits of the program.

“We are introducing games so that they will not be disruptive and not politicking in the pod about race or gangs. So, this is another option to improve the safety of those incarcerated and of the staff,” Mr. Lamb said.

