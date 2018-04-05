PCSO K-9 Deputy sniffs out, seizes nearly 100 pounds of marijuana

A Pinal County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy sniffs out and helps seize nearly 100 pounds of marijuana on a traffic stop conducted Tuesday, April 3.
Just before 4 p.m., a blue Chevrolet HHR was stopped for a moving violation on Interstate 10 near mile marker 215, according to a press release, identifying Juan Espinoza, 59, as the driver of the vehicle.
During the stop, the deputy noticed inconsistencies, the press release stated. After searching the vehicle, deputies uncovered 72 bundles of marijuana concealed in the floor of the vehicle, underneath the factory installed carpet.
“The cartel and drug traffickers always go out of their way to find creative ways to hide the drugs they bring into our state and country. But our deputies are well trained,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb in a prepared statement.
“This stop was conducted during traffic enforcement efforts, thanks to their hard work and training, they were able to stop those drugs from getting any further into our state.”
Espinoza is facing several drug charges to include transportation and possession of marijuana.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.