PCSO detectives seek help in 20-year-old homicide

The body of Amy Anderson was found Nov. 17, 1998, in the desert near Interstate 8 and Stanfield Road, and authorities continue searching for answers into her death.
Family members reported her missing 10 days before her body was found, and to their knowledge, the last thing Ms. Anderson did before she disappeared was drive a neighbor to the Circle K in Stanfield, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office officials stated in a release. She was never seen again.
Her van was found the following day, abandoned at the Stanfield Elementary School.
“Amy lived in the Stanfield and Casa Grande area for many years,” PCSO Sheriff Mark Lamb stated in the release. “She was a wife and the mother of three children. Our detectives are frustrated and need to
give her family closure after enduring two decades of unanswered questions. If you know something, please do the right thing and come forward.”
Contact the PCSO at 520-866-5111 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.