PCSO deputy arrests 2, seizes heroin in traffic stop

Two Tucson men have been arrested and booked into jail for possession and transportation of heroin.

The men were arrested on Thursday, Aug. 2, after a Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped the Ford sedan they were in on Interstate 10 at approximately 7:25 p.m., according to a PCSO release.

The deputy conducted the traffic stop because the vehicle was going below the posted speed limit and impeding the flow of traffic, officials stated in the release.

During the stop, the deputy noticed inconsistencies and a search of the vehicle was conducted, the release stated. He found several bundles of suspected narcotics concealed in the trunk area of the vehicle.

The four bundles contained heroin, and the total combined weight was approximately 2 pounds. Also located in the trunk was a digital scale and packaging material, according to the release.

“Our K9 deputy did an amazing job, using his training to prevent heroin from making it further into our state and our community,” Pima County Sheriff Mark Lamb stated. “If there is a demand, the cartel is more than willing to supply it. This is just another example of how the cartel is taking advantage of the opioid epidemic.”

Florentino Villa-Mejia, 34, the driver, and Misraim Castillo-Castillo, 35, the passenger, were arrested and booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Facility for possession of narcotic drug, possession of narcotic drug for sale and transportation of a narcotic drug.

