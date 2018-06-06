PCSO arrests two women transporting drugs

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office officials have announced the arrest of two women suspected of trafficking more than $32,000 worth of heroin.

Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, June 1, a Pinal County Sheriff’s K9 deputy was conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 10 when he noticed a 2015 Chrysler with “extremely dark” tinted windows, according to police.

The deputy pulled the car over, and the driver was identified as Araceli Gonzalez, 29 of Tucson, with passenger Danett Ruiz, 28 of Nogales.

During the stop, the Pinal County deputy noticed inconsistencies, a police report stated.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, and two pounds and 14.75 ounces of heroin in a pink bubble wrap mailing package was found under the passenger compartment, police say.

Deputies also found $6,102 worth of cash inside the vehicle, the report stated.

“Our deputy was just going to write the driver a warning for the window tint violation, but thanks to his training, he was able to prevent heroin from making it further in to our state and our community,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a prepared statement. “This is just another example of cartel taking advantage of the opioid epidemic, and we need to not only cut the supply, but help end the demand.”

Gonzalez and Ruiz were both placed under arrest and transported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center in Florence, where they were booked in for possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale, and transportation of narcotics for sale.

