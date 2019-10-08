PCSO arrests Gold Canyon garage burglaries suspect

Jacob Neubauer

Jacob Neubauer, 24, of Gold Canyon, was recently arrested by Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a connection with the burglaries of multiple garages in Gold Canyon.

PCSO deputies received numerous calls Sept. 13-27 referencing thefts of golf clubs out of open garages in the MountainBrook Village neighborhood of Gold Canyon, according to a release.

During the investigation, PCSO deputies were able to identify Mr. Neubauer as the suspect, the release states.

“Neubauer would drive through the neighborhood looking for open garage doors. When he came across an open garage door, he would get out of his vehicle, locate golf clubs in the garage, then return to his vehicle with the golf clubs before driving off. Many of the stolen golf clubs were located at a golf resale shop in Phoenix,” the release states.

Mr. Neubauer was aware that the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for him and turned himself in at about 6:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at the PCSO substation in Gold Canyon.

“Great work by our deputies for taking this thief into custody,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the release. “These predators are looking for easy targets when they’re looking for items to steal. Simply by closing your garage door, even when you’re at home, you become less attractive to these criminals.”

Mr. Neubauer was booked into the Pinal Count Adult Detention Center. He faces charges including multiple counts of burglary in the second degree, theft, trafficking of stolen property and criminal trespassing, according to the release.

