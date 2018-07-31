PCSO: 1 of 2 Apache Junction home invasion suspects in custody

Apache Junction home invasion suspect, 34-year-old Aaron Ryan, was arrested by Phoenix police early July 30, during a traffic stop, officials say.

The officer conducted the stop north of Tatum Boulevard and Greenway Road around 2:46 a.m., according to Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Navideh Forghani.

Ryan was driving a 2006 Nissan sedan with temporary tags. He gave the officer false information during the stop, police say.

When the officer asked Ryan to step out of the vehicle, Ryan pushed the officer and reportedly took off running. He was later taken into custody and booked into the 4th Avenue jail on several charges to include aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest and possession of dangerous drugs, according to Ms. Forghani.

Ryan was also wanted in connection to a home invasion that took place Saturday near the 1400 block of east 29th Avenue in Apache Junction.

The homeowner was inside the house when two armed suspects came into the home. A struggle took place between the homeowner and one of the suspects. The homeowner then shot that suspect. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Ryan was identified as the second suspect, who took off in a dark colored van.

Ryan is facing additional charges from PCSO in connection to the home invasion to include armed robbery, burglary and assault.

PCSO is still looking for 36-year-old Rachael Ryan. Details on her involvement in this active case are not being released, police say.

The suspect’s van seen leaving the home invasion is identified as a 2006 Toyota Sienna AZ License Plate number 619-KMV.

PCSO is not releasing the deceased suspect’s name pending identification and next of kin notification, Ms. Forghani says.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.