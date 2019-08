The $20 adoption fee includes spay or neuter and first vaccines. (Courtesy of Paws and Claws Care Center)

Dogs and cats at the Paws and Claws Care Center will be available for $20 on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The center, 725 E. Baseline Ave. in Apache Junction, will be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday for adoptions.

The adoption fee includes spay or neuter and first vaccines. Adoptions usually cost $40 for dogs and $30 for cats, according to ajcity.net/331/Fees-and-Adoption-Forms.

Go to ajcity.net/162/Paws-Claws-Care-Center or call 480-983-4405

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.