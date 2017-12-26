Paws 4 Life has trained more than 300 dogs for service/therapy program

Editor’s note: The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent e-mailed more than a dozen local nonprofits a list of questions. This is from Paws 4 Life.
Paws 4 Life was formed in 2007. It started with eight dogs, and to this date we have had over 300 dogs go through our service/therapy dog training program, and have certified 184 service dogs. In that year of 2007 we also received our nonprofit status (501(c)3. We started out in a garage, then we were very fortunate to have the Apache Greyhound Park offer us a area to train what was at this time now 23 dogs.
We cleared the area and started with three rings – basic, intermediate and service dog ring. Those were all done with orange cones. We train outside from September through the first week of June.
We do 15 classes per month, and two service dog task classes a month also. Our mission was to make it affordable for the clients and their dogs. Pets train right along in all rings with the service dogs as we feel they need to learn too as one never knows what is going to happen in their lives where some of the skills they learn in service dog ring might come in handy someday.
We have people coming from all over the local and East Valley cities, and some from as far as Phoenix and Scottsdale. Our dogs maintain extensive training, and are registered with a statewide service dog registry. We are AKC, CGC accredited.
We also include sign language training as we do have deaf clients. Self defense and canine sensitivity training, first aid and much more is offered. No one gets a paycheck at Paws 4 Life. It is a true 100 percent volunteer program.
Yes we have increased our amount of dogs in the last year and project 2018 to be the same if not more. We have seen a increase in the types of disabilities more this last year.
What is your website and contact information?: We have a website (www.paws4life.net) and Facebook page, along with word of mouth, and some news coverage. Referrals from vets, along with referrals from other dog training facilities. Of course a lot of it is also word of mouth. To get in contact with Paws 4 Life one can call either: 480-288-5174 or 480-262-5479 or 480-550-1946.
What did members accomplish in 2017?: We have changed our curriculum to six-week rotations and after the sixth week, progression testing. If they do not pass that test they remain in the current ring till they pass before entering the next ring. We do CGC, Urban to advanced CGC and certification testing. It is an 18-month program. We have trained at the Greyhound Park 11 years now and to go from orange cones to construction fencing to cattle fencing and then finally wood fencing was a miracle in itself for Paws 4 Life. Recently we started paying rent. Our budget for the year (cost of operations) is $8,500. Good portion of that is insurance. We have to have coverage on-site and off-site for training. Van insurance. Maintenance costs, which run anywhere from $600 to $1,000 per year also. Our rent covers use of the area, electric and water. We are so grateful for the time we did not have the rent and it allowed us to grow some. We have increased our amount of dogs to 300 now and out of those 184 have tested and certified. Along with six therapy dogs. We have an average waiting list from 10 to 15 for each rotation of new classes. We have a student volunteer program. They learn to help train and if they want to pursue the three-year apprenticeship program to get their level one trainer certificate they can. We have had eight test and continued on and several are entering a veterinary program. We also have a youth at-risk program and honors program. No one is told who is who, they are all treated equal, and it is a fun and safe environment for all of them. We also started the Deano Brandt Scholarship program and it is open to Apache Junction junior and senior students. It is also open to East Valley city’s high schools also. We would like to grow that program more also. To date we have given out five scholarships. We started Whisker’s, Wags, Whinys which is a food bank for dogs, cats and horses. It is for people in hardship. We are trying to keep the families and their pets together. This year we added miniature ponies to our service animal program. Shadow has been a great experience for all. We hope to do more as they work so well with the autistic children. We were able to do airplane and TSA training thanks to Williams Gateway Airport, and we hope to continue to build on that since airports are starting to notice the service dogs more now than before. Our trainers also get to go off-site to train and work with their dogs, thanks to Mike at Silver Sands RV Park in Mesa. Up to this point we have not been able to work with our own personal dogs. It also gives us time to work new training programs into our curriculum.
What is your goal for 2018?: We hope to be able to help train the dogs for the Pinal County prison system. One dog to start with and baby steps. That is a new goal for this year also.
What needs does the group have for 2018?: We need outdoor heaters, as most of our training is done outside from September until first week of June. We continue task training two Mondays a month until the last two weeks of August. November through February it is cold outside, and since most of our clients are seniors with disabilities and younger with disabilities, heaters would be welcomed during break times. We also need a 8×16 foot storage shed to store those heaters and our solar lights (stand ups) for when we are not training during the summer. We build up everything portable so if we should have to move we can. But we do not see that happening in the picture at this time. Picnic tables yes, ours we are using now are heavy, and belong to the Greyhound Park.
Other items needed include:
•Always need money as we have to rely on fundraising to cover our costs.
•Batteries for our sound system microphones (cordless)
•Water to drink
•Stainless steel water bowls
•Leashes no long than 5 feet
•Specific collars, in all sizes
•Dog booties all sizes
•Potty stations (3). There can be anywhere from 20 dogs to 40 at training each class among the three rings.
•Wood or resin fencing for the agility. Right now cattle fencing and T posts.
Fundraiser events for this year
•Car Show – 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 13, Apache Junction Elks Lodge on State Route 88. Rain date, Jan. 27. Entry if placed before car show, $20, the day of, $25.
•Doggie Fashion Show – Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 10 at Silver Sands RV Park, 9252 E. Broadway in Mesa. Entry fee $15 per dog, to view it is $10 per person.
• Spring Fling – 2:20-6:30 p.m. March 17. Meal, music, raffles and much more. Cost $10 per person; $5 pays for your meal, the other $5 goes to Paws 4 Life.
• Harvest Festival – 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 20 at Apache Junction Elks Club, 2455 N. Apache Trail. Meal, entertainment, raffles and much more. Cost $20 per person. Half covers your meal, the other half goes to Paws 4 Life.
• Haunted House – 7-10 p.m. Oct. 26, Greyhound Park, 220 S. Delaware St. Apache Junction. $5 per person. Crafts, treats for sale and face painting.
