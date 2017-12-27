Paving Dec. 27-Jan. 5 on Broadway Avenue, Tomahawk Road to Goldfield Road

Roadwork include installing 1.5-inch ultra-thin bonded asphalt concrete begins today on Broadway Avenue, Tomahawk Road to Goldfield Road.
The project was delayed from fall 2017 to winter 2017-18 due to damage caused to the road by this past season’s monsoon.
Paving is scheduled between Dec. 27 and Jan. 5. During the operation, Broadway Avenue will be reduced to one-way traffic for two days. Closure of the street to westbound traffic can be expected 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 27-28 for eastbound traffic. Information on detour information will be posted in the work area. Access to adjacent driveways will be blocked for a time while construction equipment passes and the new asphalt cools.