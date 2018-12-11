Pavement work scheduled Friday on Tomahawk Road 

Dec 11th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Patch repair work to the pavement on Tomahawk Road from Baseline Avenue to the U.S. 60 is planned for Friday, Dec. 14.

(Photo/Arianna Grainey)

Work is anticipated to be during daytime hours – 6 a.m.-5 p.m.

The work will result closure of the northbound inside lane of Tomahawk Road.

Motorists are encouraged to be cautious when traveling through the area, city officials stated.

Officials also remind drivers that there remain restrictions on Delaware Drive between Apache Trail and Superstition Boulevard for construction.

Drivers are advised to obey all signs in construction areas, according to officials.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie