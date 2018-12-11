Pavement work scheduled Friday on Tomahawk Road 

Patch repair work to the pavement on Tomahawk Road from Baseline Avenue to the U.S. 60 is planned for Friday, Dec. 14.

Work is anticipated to be during daytime hours – 6 a.m.-5 p.m.

The work will result closure of the northbound inside lane of Tomahawk Road.

Motorists are encouraged to be cautious when traveling through the area, city officials stated.

Officials also remind drivers that there remain restrictions on Delaware Drive between Apache Trail and Superstition Boulevard for construction.

Drivers are advised to obey all signs in construction areas, according to officials.

