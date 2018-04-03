Pavement work restricts Superstition Freeway east of Loop 101

Sections of the Superstition Freeway (U.S. Highway 60) east of Loop 101 in the Mesa area will be restricted Sunday-Thursday nights through Tuesday, April 17, for pavement-improvement work.
In addition, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation, overnight closures of the freeway’s on- or off-ramps are scheduled within the work zones.
The restrictions and locations are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors, including progress on the overnight pavement improvements, ADOT officials stated in a release, adding drivers should use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely while the following overnight restrictions are in place:
• Westbound U.S. 60 narrowed to two or three lanes overnight in areas between Crismon Road and Country Club Drive, 9 p.m.-4 a.m. through Thursday, April 5. Westbound U.S. 60 on- or off-ramps within the overnight work zones also will be closed at times. Westbound U.S. 60 also narrowed to one lane near Crismon Road at times Wednesday night, April 4.
• Westbound U.S. 60 narrowed to two or three lanes overnight in areas between Crismon Road and Val Vista Drive 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday and Monday, April 8-9. Westbound U.S. 60 on- or off-ramps within the overnight work zones will be closed at times.
• Eastbound U.S. 60 narrowed to two or three lanes overnight in areas between Country Club Drive and Crismon Road 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, April 10-12.
• Eastbound U.S. 60 narrowed to two or three lanes overnight in areas between Country Club Drive and Crismon Road from 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday, April 15-17. Eastbound U.S. 60 on- or off-ramps within the overnight work zones will be closed at times.
The northbound and southbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound U.S. 60 are scheduled to be closed while the Sunday night, April 15, work is taking place, according to ADOT.
For highway conditions, visit az511.gov.
