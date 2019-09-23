Pavement preservation slated on Apache Junction roadways through Sept. 27

Work will involve the installation of a new pavement preservation surface with new street striping. (ADOT)

The City of Apache Junction will be conducting street maintenance on several arterial streets through Sept. 27.

Work is planned on the following streets, according to a release:

Old West Highway from Idaho Road (State Route 88) to U.S. Highway 60 (Superstition Freeway).

Southern Avenue from Meridian Drive to Delaware Road.

Tomahawk Road from Old West Highway to Southern Avenue.

Tomahawk Road from U.S. Highway 60 to Baseline Road.

Work will involve the installation of a new pavement preservation surface with new street striping, the release states.

Lane restrictions and lane closures can be expected, including a detour around the work area on Southern Avenue. The street maintenance is scheduled for 5 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. These dates and timeframes are subject to change due to inclement weather.

Access will be maintained for businesses, side streets and residences with delays of up to 10 minutes as street maintenance equipment passes. All activity and barricading will be conducted during daylight hours for the safety of street workers and traveling public.

For more information, call 480-982-1055.







