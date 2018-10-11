Paula Ann Bollinger of Apache Junction sentenced to prison for sexual conduct with a minor

Paula Ann Bollinger, 40, of Apache Junction, has been sentenced to two consecutive 10-year prison terms, which will be followed by two counts of lifetime sex-offender probation for violations of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor, police said.

In June, her husband, Johnny Ray Bollinger, 36, was sentenced to 160 years in prison for his part in the sexual conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and involving or using a minor in drug offenses, Rob McDaniel, Apache Junction Police Department’s community resource coordinator, said in a release.

In March 2017, Apache Junction police officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 2000 block of West Greenlee Avenue. Prior to police arrival, Mr. Bollinger threatened to commit suicide, but was placed under arrest following the domestic-violence investigation, Mr. McDaniel said in the release.

A subsequent investigation, led by AJPD Criminal Investigation Division Detective Stephanie Jewell, revealed that Paula and Johnny Bollinger were suspected of repeatedly forcing 16- and 17-year-old girls to perform countless sexual acts with them, he said in the release.

“Additionally, the teenage girls were introduced to drug usage – methamphetamine – and instructed how to properly ingest it. The sexual acts would often involve the teenage girls under the influence of methamphetamine,” Mr. McDaniel said in the release.

Video evidence was collected by the Apache Junction Police Department, which documented the sexual abuse and drug activity involving the Bollingers and the teenage girls. It is believed these criminal acts occurred from 2015 through 2017, according to the release.

The prosecuting attorney for Pinal County was Shawn Jensvold. Paula Bollinger was sentenced by Pinal County Superior Court Judge Kevin D. White on Oct. 8.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.