Paper of record: The stories that defined Apache Junction, Gold Canyon in 2018

This is how the biggest stories of 2018 unfolded.

What truly defined what the Independent offered in calendar year 2018: A voice — for you, the reader.

While the Town of Queen Creek in Maricopa County to the south is actively annexing vacant land and housing subdivisions in Pinal County, the city of Apache Junction had none in 2018. But it was a hot topic of discussion when Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy held an informational meeting in Gold Canyon in March to discuss it with residents there. Residents of Gold Canyon would need to petition Apache Junction to begin the process of annexation, they were told.

If Gold Canyon and Apache Junction were together as one entity, it would be 50,000-people strong and would receive additional state funding and clout, Mayor Serdy said.

The resounding “no way, never here” comments on being annexed into Apache Junction were tempered by residents who appeared to agree with Mayor Serdy that to consider regional issues, such as where north-south and east-west roads should be constructed in adjacent Arizona State Trust Land, a committee of homeowners associations, groups and Gold Canyon and Apache Junction representatives should be formed.

Voters in the City of Apache Junction in August approved allowing a permanent base adjustment budget to be OK’d that would be adjusted annually by population and inflation. The adjustment of $5.5 million allows the city’s budget to be as high as $93 million, which could allow it to fund water, sewer, trash or transit services.

Apache Junction voters since 1985 had approved every four years a home rule option allowing the budget to be set at the local level. The last vote was in 2016.

The base budget expenditure limitation through statute had allowed the city to expend $19,705,150. The home rule election, as last approved by the voters, allowed the city to spend $45,127,135.

The additional funds raised can be used for debt and operations on the water and sewer districts should the city desire to absorb those functions.

The water district’s 2018 budget was just over $5 million and the sewer district was just over $7 million.

They are the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District, with a board of directors made up of members of the Apache Junction City Council; and Superstition Mountain Community Facilities District No. 1, which has a board made up of people appointed by the Apache Junction City Council.

A city budget of $57 million could thus include the two districts totaling $12 million.

Additional funds could be spent on trash pick-up or transit services, officials said.

For the second time in two years, an exceedance of total trihalomethanes was found during testing of water in the Apache Junction Water District. The water is safe to drink and no action is needed by customers, the district said in letters sent to water users.

In July 2017 one of four samples analyzing for total trihalomethanes showed 0.0876 milligrams per liter and in October 2018 one of four samples showed .0924 MG/L. The maximum level allowed is 0.080 MG/L, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Total trihalomethanes are volatile organic compounds that form when disinfectants react with natural organic matter in the water, according to the water district.

Some people who drink water containing trihalomethane in excess of the maximum contaminant level over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidneys, or central nervous system, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer, according to the EPA’s website, epa.gov.

When a public water system exceeds the maximum contaminant level for total trihalomethanes it must issue a public notice to inform the consumers of its water that the levels have exceeded the maximum contaminant level set by federal regulations, according to the EPA.

The water district supplies well water — groundwater — pumped from the Eastern Salt River Sub-Basin Aquifer, which flows southwesterly under Apache Junction and its surrounding areas. The groundwater is treated for arsenic removal where necessary, disinfected with chlorine, pumped into storage tanks and blended with Colorado River water transported through the Central Arizona Project canal system, according to the district’s website, ajwaterdistrict.org.

The district was formed by the city of Apache Junction on Aug. 2, 1994, and is responsible for providing water service for approximately 8 square miles and a population of 14,348, which accounts for more than one-third of the city of Apache Junction.

San Tan Valley, south of Apache Junction and east of the Town of Queen Creek, is to encompass an area about the size of the town of Gilbert, according to a comprehensive planning document approved by the Pinal County Board of Supervisors.

A total of 70 square miles of land have been carved out on the northwest side of the county in the plan. It includes Germann Road to Arizona Farms Road and from the Central Arizona Project canal to Ellsworth Road following the county line into the Meridian Road alignment.

In the decade from 2000 to 2010, San Tan Valley grew from a rural area of 4,976 residents to an urban community of 86,665 people. It has further expanded to 102,539 people as of 2016, according to the planning document.

An examination of employment characteristics shows that of the 32,552 employed San Tan Valley residents, 98 percent commute to jobs outside of San Tan Valley. Of those, 80 percent are working in Maricopa County.

Late in 2018 came the news that the Bureau of Land Management, Lower Sonoran Field Office, is processing a request from the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to lease approximately 498 acres of public lands for a regional park in Gold Canyon. The proposed Peralta Regional Park is southeast of East Ojo Road and East Peralta Road, according to a map from the BLM.

The application has been made under the Recreation and Public Purposes Act, which allows municipalities the ability to lease federally-managed public lands for public purposes, according to a release.

The proposed park would provide access to recreational opportunities such as hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing, tent camping, an equestrian area and picnic locations.

In 2018 the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board met in closed-door executive sessions to discuss gifting Dinosaur Park to the community of Gold Canyon, but the final action wasn’t done until 2019. The park is adjacent to the former Gold Canyon Elementary School, 5639 S. Alameda Road.

The possibility of a park was first discussed in 1998, when a Gold Canyon citizen group met with representatives of the AJUSD Governing Board, Gold Canyon ADOBE (Association for the Development of a Better Environment) and the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to discuss and evaluate the concept of developing a community park in Gold Canyon. In 2002, the Gold Canyon Community Dinosaur Park was dedicated at a community-wide ceremony, with the park to be administered under the management direction of ADOBE.

Last year, the AJUSD Governing Board voted to change from a four-day school week to a five-day one. Reaction was mixed, with about 100 students protesting outside a school and a student starting an online petition to ask for a reversal of the decision.

The AJUSD Governing Board voted 4-1 Feb. 13 to approve a five-day, Monday-Friday modified calendar for 2018-19. The district had a four-day, Monday-Thursday schedule for the previous three years. New to the 2018-19 calendar were nine early release K-12 days for professional development embedded in teachers’ contracts. Parent-teacher conferences, which are now only offered at the elementary schools, will also be provided at the junior high and high schools in the new five-day calendar.

Lawyers for Pinal County taxpayers in February asked an Arizona judge to issue an order barring the county from collecting a half-cent transportation excise tax scheduled to go into effect in April. That tax, passed as Proposition 417 at the November 2017 election, is the subject of lawsuits brought by local citizens and small businesses represented by lawyers with the Goldwater Institute.

A judge agreed. Pinal County appealed the Arizona Tax Court judge’s decision that a half-cent transportation sales tax approved by voters violates state law.

Projects to be built with the half-cent sales tax include the 36-mile North-South Parkway between Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Florence, Coolidge, Casa Grande and Interstate 10. The estimated cost of the design and construction of the principal arterial is $326.4 million. Pinal County is slated to contribute $30 million in additional funding towards the project,

As volunteers are putting the final touches on the 55th annual Lost Dutchman Days rodeo, another group is planning for activities in three years to go with a new event honoring the naming of the City of Apache Junction.

The founder’s day event in 2022 marking the 100th anniversary of designating the area as Apache Junction is being planned by the Apache Junction Focal Point and Tourism committee. It meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the local chamber of commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail. The committee set up to beautify the city’s Focal Point on the northeast corner of North and West Apache Trail has broadened its focus over the years.

History buffs don’t have to wait until 2022 to learn about the area. Speeches on local history are all the rage at the Superstition Mountain Museum and the AJUSD’s lectures series.

Learn about the culture and history of Arizona at the weekly Arizona Lecture Series at the Performing Arts Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Road at Apache Junction High School. Lectures start at 7 p.m. Mondays through March 25. Tickets are $5 per person or season tickets are available for $50 (go to ajusd.org/Page/12135). Remaining talks include:

Feb. 4: Cowpokes, Crooks and Cactus: Arizona in the Movies by Gregory McNamee.

Feb. 11: Annie Oakley: A Lady, A Sharpshooter, A Legend by Bill Harrison.

Feb. 18: The Four Corner States by Jim Turner.

Feb. 25: Desert Dwellers by Wildman Phil Rakoci.

March 4: Life on the Frontier by Wyatt Earp.

March 11: Arizona, Stepping Stone to the Moon by Bill Harrison.

March 18: Dauntless Courage & Boundless Ambition: The Life of Buckey O’ Neil by Kevin Schindler.

March 25: Stagecoach Robbery Trail by Jack San Felice.

Those interested in learning more about the history and legend of the local area should dig out a portable lawn chair and mark 2-3 p.m. Thursdays through April 4, as “Superstition Mountain Museum free lecture day.” The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail (Highway 88) in Apache Junction. Go to superstitionmountainmuseum.

Remaining lectures include:

Feb. 7: Kurt Cavano, owner of Four Peaks Amethyst Mine, speaking about amethyst.

Feb. 14, Laura Tohe, a relative of one of the original code talkers, giving a presentation on the role they played in World War II.

Feb. 21: Gary Sprague, aboard his horse Dusty, will entertain with songs, poetry, tall tales and history of the Sonoran Desert and the Southwest.

Feb. 28, Randy Helm will speak about the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Program and his experiences as supervisor of the Wild Horse Inmate Program at the Arizona State Prison.

Vehicles and the roads they use were hot topics for the communities of Apache Junction and Gold Canyon.

Only in the Independent would readers learn of parcels of land along the proposed State Route 24 Gateway Freeway extension from Ellsworth Road to Ironwood Drive being considered for advance acquisition by the state; or how in the first quarter of 2019, the Arizona Department of Transportation anticipates going out for bid for a $140,000 to $300,000 project on U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon that is to be funded from the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program; or the spending of more than a half-million dollars to reconstruct Idaho Road in Apache Junction in time for the 2019 Lost Dutchman Days Marathon.

