Curb and gutter work starts Jan. 8 on Palo Verde Drive, Broadway Avenue to First Avenue
(Graphic courtesy of city of Apache Junction, from http://www.ajcity.net/543/Construction-Projects)
A construction project will involve street closures beginning on Monday, Jan. 8.
It is along Palo Verde Drive from Broadway Avenue to First Avenue. This is the second phase of pedestrian enhancements in the area. Installation will include curb and gutter on both sides of Palo Verde Drive and sidewalk only on the west side of the street. Lane restrictions are anticipated. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of March. It is city Project No. PWC2016-20 and the contractor is ViaSun Corp. Working hours are 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Updates will be posted at http://www.ajcity.net/543/Construction-Projects
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.