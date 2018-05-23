Overnight lane restrictions May 23-24 on Bush Highway

Lane restrictions will be in effect on Bush Highway between Stewart Mountain Dam Road and Granite Reef Dam Road overnight on Wednesday, May 23 and Thursday, May 24.

Bush Highway is North Power Road in east Mesa. Stewart Mountain Dam is at Saquaro Lake, north of Apache Junction.

Flaggers will be present to direct traffic from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, according to a press release from the Maricopa County Department of Transportation.

Watch for and obey traffic control signs. In addition, slow down and give yourself extra time to get where you are going as there may be traffic delays.

For specific questions, contact the MCDOT project line at 602-506-3342 or by email at mcdotprojects@maricopa.gov.

