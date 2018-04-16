Mercy Maricopa Integrated Care and Valley of the Sun United Way is hosting three community events on preventing opioid addiction.
These open forums will be held throughout April to serve as a place where community members can ask questions, express their concerns and get connected with services to help prevent and treat substance abuse issues, according to a press release.
Governor’s Office Substance Use Disorder Services and Substance Abuse Block Grant providers will be available at each event to speak about how those who are uninsured or underinsured can receive help with opioid addiction, the release noted.
General public and those needing substance abuse treatment services are invited to the opioid community forums.
North Phoenix Forum:
- 7 a.m.-12 p.m., April 19 at Calvary Church, 12612 N Black Canyon Hwy. in Phoenix. This forum will be hosted at the Valley of the Sun United Way’s April Project Connect event.
Apache Junction Forum:
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m., April 21 at Earth Heart Park and Community Garden, 625 N Plaza Drive in Apache Junction.
Central Phoenix Forum:
- 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., April 28, at Phoenix Indian Medical Center located 4212 N. 16th Street in Phoenix.
Contact Kelli Williams, 602-453-8036 or williamsk29@mercymaricopa.org; Monica Alonzo, 602-370-4275 or alonzom@mercymaricopa.org
