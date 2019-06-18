Opinions sought on plans for 498-acre Peralta Regional Park near Gold Canyon

A dedicated area for stargazing is planned in a 498-acre regional park to be constructed near Gold Canyon.

“Generally a passive recreation program like we have here, which is the goal of the task force, stargazing is part of that,” Pinal County Planning Manager Steve Abraham said of the group guiding the recreation planning of the land.

“Plus people really value the night sky. You don’t hear anybody lament, ‘Oh, this park is perfectly well lit.’ They go, ‘How come I can’t see the stars? Yeah, the stargazing component is a real plus for me, personally,” he said.

Apache Junction and Gold Canyon residents have until Friday to file comments on the Bureau of Land Management’s plans to lease a 498-acre parcel of public land for recreation development by Pinal County. The property is used for grazing and there are seven mining claims on the west end of the park.

Under the proposal, Pinal County’s open space and trails department would develop recreation facilities at the site, including picnic tables and shelters, equestrian and hiking trails, restrooms, car- and walk-in campsites and educational kiosks.

Comments about the park will be accepted online until Jan. 21. Go to go.usa.gov/xENTs, click on “how to get involved,” then on “documents” and then on “comment on document.” The website also includes a draft environmental assessment, maps and other information on the proposed park.

“I like that it has so many different types of activities in there — like the climbing and camping and stargazing — and like that it is close to Apache Junction,” Elizabeth Butler, of Apache Junction, a member of the Pinal County Open Space and Trails Advisory Commission, said.

The lineage of development

In 2014 the BLM’s Lower Sonoran Field Office received an application from the Pinal County Board of Supervisors for a 25-year lease, with option for the conveyance of approximately 498 acres of public lands under the Recreation and Public Purposes Act.

Under the R&PP Act, the BLM can lease and/or convey lands to state and local governments, and non-profits for the construction and maintenance of facilities such as schools, fire stations and parks, according to BLM.gov.

About 20 people attended an open house-style meeting June 4 in Apache Junction to look at maps and ask questions of officials about the proposed regional park. (Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)

An open house-style meeting was held in early June for area residents to learn about the proposed park. It was held at the Superstition Mountain Campus of Central Arizona College, Community Room (B-126), 805 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. BLM officials told about 20 people at the meeting that a decision could be made by the end of 2019 on if the park land will be leased.

Todd House

Pinal County Supervisor Todd House said he was glad at the turnout at the meeting.

“I urged them all to make comments into BLM for us so we can get public input on the park. I think it’s a great addition to the area and we’ve made it very primitive on purpose so that it would kind of match the area. There won’t be many lights out there,” he said.

“A lot of camping, not too many RVs, so I think it’s going to be pretty successful. I’m looking forward to getting it open, but it’s a long process to do it. We’re getting there,” he said.

Some residents of Gold Canyon and Peralta Trails were concerned the opening of the park would increase traffic on Peralta Road.

“I like the plan, but I’m concerned about the additional traffic that will be up the road, which we’re already suffering from. And, only having one way in and one way out, this adding additional traffic is going to make it worse,” Bob Woelky, a five-year resident of Peralta Trails, said.

“They’re doing a good job of planning out what they need and don’t need, as far as roads and everything else…. What I don’t like about it is having another group of people there. Too crowded,” Gold Canyon resident Al Pike said. “So many people in from all over the area — you bring them all in, you’re bringing all the traffic in.”

Pinal County would need to work with State Trust Land officials to upgrade Peralta Road, Planning Manager Abraham said.

“Peralta Trails is a community that’s east of Gold Canyon and when you’re driving through there, once the road leaves the subdivision it quickly becomes Arizona State Trust land, so the county would have to work with those guys to either widen, acquire and improve that piece of ground. We understand that they’re amenable to the idea, but then it comes down to how are we going to pay for it, when is it going to happen?” he said.

“The challenge with this piece is most likely this is going to happen in phases, I think. When activity ramps up, then the county will have to come back and really take a hard look at the roadway going through,” Planning Manager Abraham said.

