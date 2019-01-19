‘Operation Clean Streets’ nets 44 suspects, Apache Junction police say

During the last several months, August through December, the Apache Junction Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Community Resource Enforcement Unit have made numerous narcotic as well as other criminal arrests in a recent “Operation Clean Streets” roundup.

“Some of these investigations have involved long-term enforcement operations and further utilized the assistance of AJPD’s SWAT operators, state of Arizona Probation/Parole, Arizona Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents,” AJPD Officer Marshall Harshman said in a release.

Arrests include:

Cainan Tylicki, 25, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with narcotic sales and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Darrell Johnson, 38, of Payson was arrested in connection with dangerous drug sales and weapon offenses.

Brandon Grantham, 27, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with theft of means of transportation.

Edward Meyer, 38, of Chandler was arrested in connection with outstanding warrants and additional charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Gregory Chormann, 36, of Mesa was arrested in connection with dangerous drug and paraphernalia possession.

Jeff Kinsey, 55, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with dangerous drug sales and unlawful flight charges.

Nelson Vender, 25, of Superior was arrested in connection with dangerous drug and paraphernalia possession.

Alexander Pagan, 37, of Mesa was arrested in connection with parole violation warrant.

Robert Hills, 43, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with dangerous drug and paraphernalia possession.

Joseph Biro, 59, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with dangerous drug sales.

Karen Biro, 57, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with dangerous drug and paraphernalia possession.

Danielle Secor, 41, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with an outstanding felony warrant.

Michael Kucharski, 28, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with parole violation warrant and drug paraphernalia.

Lori Maughmer, 25, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with narcotic drug and paraphernalia possession.

Joel Contreras, 25, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with narcotic drug and paraphernalia possession and identity theft.

Jeremy Burch, 32, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with a dangerous drug sales warrant.

Angelito Beltran, 27, was arrested in connection with narcotic drug and paraphernalia possession.

Shalmarie Maderis, 38, of Mesa was arrested in connection with narcotic drug and paraphernalia possession.

Nick Huston, 40, of Mesa was arrested in connection with a dangerous drug warrant.

Justin Chartier, 31, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with dangerous drug and paraphernalia possession.

Karen Cederburg, 27, of Mesa was arrested in connection with a felony warrant and dangerous drugs and paraphernalia warrant.

Dillon Bart, 26, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with a felony warrant.

Aaron Pinney, 38, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with a felony warrant.

Richard Odney, 21, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with a felony warrant and drug paraphernalia possession.

Robin Riecheneker, 47, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with narcotic drug and paraphernalia possession.

Paul Fraser, 33, of Mesa was arrested in connection with a dangerous drug felony warrant.

Lino Guerrero-Moreno, 28, of Phoenix was arrested in connection with narcotic drug sales and transporting.

Jacob Madril, 37, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with felony warrants.

Katie Aaron, 33, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with a parole violation warrant and narcotic drugs and paraphernalia possession.

Cory Przekurat, 32, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with a probation violation warrant.

Lindsay Heiman, 35, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with narcotic and dangerous drug sales, drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and probation violation warrant.

Johnie Main, 27, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with a probation violation warrant.

Kaitlyn Jacobs, 28, of Mesa was arrested in connection with a felony burglary warrant.

Ronald Putnam, 30, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with a felony probation violation warrant.

Billy Strahan, 21, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with a dangerous drug warrant.

Michael Round, 56, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with dangerous drugs and paraphernalia possession.

Ronald Wortman, 42, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with dangerous drugs and paraphernalia possession.

William Exley, 30, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with narcotic drugs and paraphernalia possession.

Jennifer Crain, 24, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with a dangerous drug warrant.

Scott Ruziecki, 45, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with a robbery probation violation warrant out of U.S. Federal Court.

David Bagent, 57, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with dangerous drug sales and transporting and a felony drug warrant.

Christopher John Wagner, 37, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with dangerous drugs and paraphernalia possession.

William Graves, 33, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with dangerous drugs and paraphernalia possession.

Steven Conn, 23, of Apache Junction was arrested in connection with narcotic drug and paraphernalia possession and a felony drug warrant.

“AJPD continuously strives in our mission to keep the community a safe place to live and work. Should anyone have any additional information regarding any of these individuals or other persons involved in the illicit trafficking of narcotics you can call the Criminal Investigations Division at 480-982-8260 or the Anonymous TIP Line at 380-474-8585,” Officer Harshman said in the release.

“We thank you for your support in helping us keep Apache Junction a safe place to live. Public is reminded that while criminal charges have been filed, all noted persons are presumed innocent until further determination is made in a court of law,” he said.

