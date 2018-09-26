Open burning allowed Oct. 1-April 30, Superstition Fire and Medical District says

The Superstition Fire and Medical District, in cooperation with Pinal County Air Quality, will cease open-burning restrictions effective Oct. 1.

Outdoor cooking fires and small recreational or warming fires do not require a permit. All other burning requires a valid burn permit as issued by Pinal County Air Quality, according to a release.

“As always, we encourage all citizens to be mindful of their surroundings when planning or implementing any type of recreational or permitted fire,” according to the release.

“Keep children and animals away from the fire and have the required extinguishing equipment immediately available. Please remember that general household trash and garbage cannot be burned in recreational or permitted fires,” according to the release.

The state of Arizona (area “A” designation) requires that open burning be restricted May 1-Sept. 30 each year. It is anticipated that open burning will remain in effect through April 30. However, if conditions are dryer than normal, burn restrictions could be implemented sooner, according to the release.

The guidelines and restrictions apply to all city and county areas within the SFMD boundaries. Any questions regarding these restrictions should be directed to the SFMD’s Fire Prevention Division at 480-982-4440 ext. 105.

The Pinal County Air Quality office is open 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursdays at 575 N. Idaho Road Suite 800 in Apache Junction. For information, call 520-866-6929 or go to pinalcountyaz.gov/AirQuality/Pages/BurnPermits.aspx

For more information about the Superstition Fire and Medical District, go to sfmd.az.gov or call 480-982-4440.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.