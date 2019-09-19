Open burning allowed Oct. 1-April 30, fire district says

The Superstition Fire and Medical District, in cooperation with Pinal County Air Quality, will cease open-burning restrictions effective Oct. 1.

Outdoor cooking fires and small recreational or warming fires do not require a permit. All other burning requires a valid burn permit as issued by Pinal County Air Quality, according to a release.

Superstition Fire and Medical District Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Richard Ochs

“As always, we encourage all citizens to be mindful of their surroundings when planning or implementing any type of recreational or permitted fire,” Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief /fire marshal and public information officer, said. “Keep children and animals away from the fire and have the required extinguishing equipment immediately available. Please remember that general household trash and garbage cannot be burned in recreational or permitted fires.”

The state of Arizona area “A” designation requires that open burning be restricted May 1-Sept. 30 each year. It is anticipated that open burning will remain in effect through April 30, 2020; however, if conditions are dryer than normal, burn restrictions could be implemented sooner, the release states.

These guidelines and restrictions apply to all city and county areas within the SFMD boundaries. Any questions regarding these restrictions should be directed to SFMD’s Fire Prevention Division at 480-982-4440 (ext. 162).

The local Pinal County Air Quality office is at 575 N. Idaho Road Suite 800 in Apache Junction; call 520-866-6929. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursdays. Go to pinalcountyaz.gov/AirQuality/Pages/BurnPermits.aspx.

For more information about the Superstition Fire and Medical District, go to sfmd.az.gov or call 480-982-4440.

