Old West Highway redevelopment area includes central business district

Business-district and Old West Highway redevelopment-area changes were approved at a recent meeting of the Apache Junction City Council.
“In the simplest terms, we are modifying and expanding what is now the Crossroads Redevelopment Area to include the Old West Highway corridor and then overlaying it with a new single central business district,” according to a slide presentation by Elan Vallender, senior economic development specialist for the city.
Designating the area as a redevelopment area will help reduce blight and spur development and adaptive re-use of vacant or underutilized structures, according to the presentation.
The boundaries are generally Old West Highway to the south, Superstition Boulevard to the north, Ironwood Drive to the west and Wickiup Road to the east.
Adoption of the redevelopment area and its associated plan does not increase taxes, rezone or call for rezoning of properties, displace any residents from their homes or remove public-hearing requirements from any existing processes, Mr. Vallender said at the May 1 council meeting.
Redevelopment area findings, according to a presentation Mr. Vallender gave at the meeting, include: Roadways are 40 percent deteriorated, streetlights are 86 percent substandard and sidewalks are 90 percent substandard, deteriorated or missing.
The single central business designation allows the city to abate any levied excise tax when a certificate of occupancy is issued and for up to eight years for all properties located in the SCBD which is owned by the city and leased for any commercial, residential, rental or industrial purpose, including but not limited to office, according to a resolution approved May 1 by the council.
It is known as a government property lease excise tax, or GPLET.
“The government property lease excise tax has been established by the state of Arizona and is a redevelopment tool to initiate development by reducing a project’s operating costs by replacing the real property tax with an excise tax,” according to the Arizona Commerce Authority’s website.
It requires that the land and improvements be conveyed to a government entity and leased back for private use, according to the website.
Voting to establish the new single central business district, establishing the Old West Highway Redevelopment Area and adopting a new redevelopment area plan were Mayor Jeff Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Jeff Struble, Gail Evans, Christa Rizzi, Dave Waldron and Robin Barker.
