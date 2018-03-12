Old West Highway plan in Apache Junction to be discussed

An Old West Highway redevelopment area improvement plan is to be discussed at the Tuesday, March 13, meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission. It starts at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
By creating a Crossroads Redevelopment Area in 1996, the city has been eligible to invest Community Development Block Grant funds for projects including sidewalks, curb and gutter, street improvements and lighting, Elan Vallender Sr., economic development specialist, said in a Feb. 21 memo to the commission.
“The Arizona Department of Housing, grantor of the city’s CDBG funds, requires that redevelopment areas be reviewed and re-affirmed every five years. As such, re-affirmation of the CRA is required this year,” Mr. Vallender said.
Because a portion of business district boundaries are outside existing redevelopment area boundaries, the map needs to be redrawn, he said.
City staff members are recommending that the Crossroads Redevelopment Area be abandoned and that the city establish an Old West Highway Redevelopment Area.
“The goal of this plan is promote the removal of blight and slum through investment and development and thus improve the quality-of-life for local residents,” Mr. Vallender said.
