Officials: Roosevelt area evacuated; no west-side Woodbury Fire activity for several days

The location and size of the Woodbury Fire about 7 a.m. June 21, according to inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382/.

The west side of the Woodbury Fire has had no activity for several days and is being monitored, but the north side advanced close to Roosevelt and residents there were evacuated, officials said.

The Woodbury Fire that started 5 miles northwest of Superior is now 65,903 acres and is 42% contained, according to a morning June 21 map from the Incident Information System at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382.

Smoke seen in the Roosevelt Lake area north of the Superstition Mountain from the Woodbury Fire. (Donna Carr, special to Independent Newsmedia)

The Woodbury Fire was very active overnight and into the morning of June 20, moving consistently to the north/northeast through the Campaign Creek area, according to a 7:27 p.m. June 20 release from the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

“Due to expected high winds today and through the coming days, the Gila County Office of Emergency Management issued a ‘GO’ notification ahead of the expected fire behavior. The fire is currently at Black Mountain, 7 miles from the Roosevelt area. This proactive “GO” notification allows for a safe and orderly evacuation of the affected Highway 188 area,” according to the release.

“A night shift consisting of four Hotshot crews and five engines will begin work tonight to continue control work initiated by day crews. They will also be available as a quick reaction force should nighttime fire behavior create the need. The west side of the fire has had no activity for several days and is being monitored,” the release states.

The critical fire weather conditions of June 20 generated increased fire activity in Campaign Creek, West Fork of Pinto Creek and Spencer Canyons. By late afternoon the fire had reached 1/2 mile west of the Miles Ranch trailhead, according to the release.

The fire also moved northeast along Campaign Creek towards the Reevis Mountain School where crews burned out vegetation around the school in the morning of June 20. A sprinkler system, pumps to supply it and water blivets were installed and were functioning to defend the facility. Structure protection is also being put in place in the Top of the World area, according to the release.

Current closures

Current closures, according to the Arizona Emergency Information Network, are:

The Tonto National Forest has expanded the closure of the Superstition Wilderness and adjacent forest as well as campgrounds along State Highway 188 east of Roosevelt dam. For more detailed information go to fs.usda.gov/alerts/tonto/alerts-notices/?aid=52969.

State Highway 88 is closed from beyond Tortilla Flat east to the junction of State Highway 88 and State Highway 188. This includes Apache Lake. The National Park Service Tonto National Monument is also closed.

The following areas remain open to the public: Lower Salt River, Saguaro, Canyon, Roosevelt and Bartlett lakes, Lost Dutchman State Park and Oak Flat Campground. Tonto National Forest Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in place.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network is the state’s official source for emergency updates, preparedness advice and hazards information, and related resources, according to ein.az.gov.

The Woodbury Fire information lines, open 7 a.m.-9 p.m., are 505-399-2439 or 480-288-6110, the e-mail address is 2019.woodbury@firenet.gov and the website is inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382. For information about evacuations, shelters, livestock and pet shelters call 928-402-8888.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.