Off-leash dog park, public art, other items before council Monday

A graphic of the off-leash dog park concept to be discussed June 3. (City of Apache Junction)

Planning the construction of an off-leash dog park at the Pinal County retention basin on Superstition Boulevard and Idaho Road is one of several topics at the City Council’s June 3 work session. It begins at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

An off-leash park is being considered with separate areas for large/small dogs. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Items of consensus on a dog park among citizens, Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Commission members and an Arizona State University Project Cities report, according to a document with the agenda, are:

Because of the cost, a smaller-scale park with basic amenities, close to residents, should be considered.

An off-leash park should be a minimum of 1-acre, with grass, 5-foot-tall fencing and separate areas for large/small dogs.

Additional top amenities include shade, seating for owners and a water source.

Other items at the June 3 City Council work session include:

A donated Kachina sculpture is lifted off a truck and installed in the median of Apache Trail. The Apache Junction City Council is considering establishing a public art commission. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newsmedia)

Presentation and discussion on public art, the establishment of a public art commission and associated ordinances.

Presentation and discussion on an ASU Project Cities spring 2019 semester project entitled “Mobile Home/RV Park Transition Planning,” with recommendations for the mayor, city council and staff to consider. Graduate Student Margaret Dellow, city and ASU Project Cities staff will present the research results and recommendations.

Presentation and discussion on an intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation for the procurement of a street sweeper recently awarded the city through a Congestion Mitigation Air Quality grant.

Presentation and discussion on proposed Ordinance No. 1476, amending Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 3: Administration, Article 3-9: Department Of Development Services, by repealing and replacing in its entirety Section 3-9-4, Division of Building Safety and Inspection, repealing any conflicting provisions; providing for severability; and establishing an effective date.

Presentation and discussion on Resolution No. 19-14, declaring as a public record that certain document filed with the city clerk entitled “2019 amendments to the Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 7: Buildings,” repealing any conflicting provisions; providing for severability; and establishing an effect date.

Presentation and discussion on Ordinance No. 1475 amending Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 7: Buildings, by repealing and replacing in its entirety all articles under Chapter 7 and adopting by reference that certain document entitled “2019 Amendments to Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 7: Buildings; repealing any conflicting provisions; providing for severability; establishing an effective date and providing for penalties.

