Off-duty Apache Junction police to work at University of Phoenix Stadium

Off-duty sworn Apache Junction Police Department personnel can assist the Arizona Department of Public Safety with safety and security assignments/events at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, the Apache Junction City Council has decided.
The stadium is the home of the Arizona Cardinals football team.
“DPS is making this opportunity available to the city to enhance public-safety efforts at the stadium in identified times of need and presents benefits to the sworn staff of AJPD aside from the overtime potentials paid to them from DPS,” AJPD Chief Thomas E. Kelly said in a memo to the council.
“Some of the benefits are: interaction with other law enforcement personnel in the Valley at large-scale events, hands-on real time training while dealing with large crowds, assisting in the coordination of large scale operational events not generally seen in Apache Junction and the development of professional liaisons for future events,” he said.
Officers working the details shall be on off-duty hours and will not be allowed to schedule vacation or off-time to attend the events, Chief Kelly said.
The council on April 17 approved Resolution No. 18-16 authorizing the city to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with DPS.
Voting in a consent agenda to approve the resolution were Mayor Jeff Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Jeff Struble, Gail Evans, Dave Waldron and Robin Barker. Council member Christa Rizzi was absent.
DPS is in need of Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board certified law enforcement officers to provide assistance during scheduled events, according to the resolution.
AJPD officers will be financially compensated by DPS, according to the resolution.
All assigned officers will be required to enter into temporary employment contracts with the state of Arizona. While working an event, the assigned officers must wear uniforms approved by DPS and the city. The assigned officers may carry other equipment authorized by the city, according to the agreement.
Each assigned officer who works an event will be paid a specified hourly rate, laid out in a temporary employment agreement, according to city records.
