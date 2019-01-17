Oaths of office given to Apache Junction mayor, 3 council members
Apache Junction City Clerk Kathy Connelly on Jan. 15 officiated the swearing-in ceremonies for the mayor and three council members who won in the Aug. 28 primary election.
She administered the oaths of office to Mayor Jeff Serdy and council members Gail Evans, Christa Rizzi and Robert Schroeder.
