North-south freeway route proposed to meet SR24 south of Apache Junction

The area with the green outline is the preferred north-south corridor route approved recently by the City Council. (Submitted graphic)

The north-south corridor Pinal County voters in 2017 approved funding for should head south from Apache Junction at U.S. Highway 60 and Mountain View Road, according to a preferred route approved recently by the City Council.

Assistant City Manager Matt Busby (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

“This map represents preferences of municipalities within Pinal County, so we’re all adopting — or requesting that city councils adopt — this preferred corridor. It doesn’t mean that this is the final alignment. It just means what they’ll go forward and study and create a final alignment at some point,” Apache Junction Assistant City Manager Matt Busby said at the council’s July 15 work session. “This won’t represent some final alignment, although we hope it’s very near this. But it’s just our united effort to say this is what we want.”

The Apache Junction City Council, at a meeting July 16, approved in a consent agenda a resolution supporting a route as detailed in the Pinal Regional Transportation Plan approved by the voters of Pinal County.

On Nov. 7, 2017, Pinal County approved Proposition 416, to create a network of new roads and freeways throughout Pinal County; and Proposition 417, which funds these projects through a half-cent increase in the sales tax.

The entire proposed 36-mile parkway. (Submitted graphic)

The design and construction of a 36-mile, North-South Parkway between Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Florence, Coolidge, Casa Grande and Interstate 10 was estimated in 2017 to cost $326.4 million. Pinal County is to contribute $30 million in additional funding toward the project, officials said at the time.

Funding for the roadway has been collected but cannot be spent as The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit in December 2017 on behalf of Pinal County voters. An Arizona Tax Court judge decided the half-cent transportation sales tax violated state law and Pinal County is appealing the judge’s decision.

Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell. (Arianna Grainey)

“It’s been a year and a half now since Pinal County voters voted in a half-cent sales tax to fund this north-south corridor along with many other projects in Pinal County,” Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell said at the July 15 work session.

He recommended approval of the route preferred by other cities and towns in the county.

“As time comes and we have to work with the federal government and state government, we feel like that if we — and everybody’s agreed with this at the staff level — that this route would be the best for each of the cities and towns,” Mr. Powell said.

The route starts at Mountain View Road and U.S. Highway 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Apache Junction, heads south and then southwest to where State Route 24 is to be constructed.

“I think I understand why, because the 24 will be over there sooner, so it might as well go over there and meet rather than it be a dead-end,” Mayor Jeff Serdy said at the work session.

“So we’re looking just in the area where the 24 is to get to Ironwood … three years away. And then, until the funding gets going, we’re looking at 10 to 12 (years) to get any of this green (highlight on a map) done. However, Pinal County has committed that this further north part gets to get going first,” Mr. Powell said.

The map shows a wide swath of land where the freeway could be placed, he said.

“Everything that happens inside that line will develop much faster and the further east it would go, that would make the growth be much bigger and grander and also for annexation opportunities. Anything that takes in that’s already not in the city would surely then come into the city quicker,” Mayor Jeff Serdy said. “We’ve always wondered where the next boom will be and it’s probably going to be where this north-south connects with the 24,” he said.

