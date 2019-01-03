No one injured in Jan. 1 Gold Canyon apartment fire, official says

Firefighters extinguished a New Year’s Day apartment fire in the 5800 block of East Estrella Road in Gold Canyon.

Superstition Fire and Medical District and the Mesa Fire and Medical Department were dispatched at 10:03 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 1, to the fire.

The first fire truck arrived in six minutes to find smoke showing from a second floor apartment, SFMD Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Richard Ochs said in a release.

“The fire was quickly extinguished by the responding crews and the majority of the damage was confined to the room of origin. All of the persons living in the build(ing) had to be evacuated temporarily until firefighters could determine the fire was extinguished and that it had not extended to adjoining units,” he said.

“The persons living in the apartment which caught fire had reportedly left a short time before the fire was discovered. The fire was discovered and reported to authorities by other persons living within the building,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.

“No injuries were reported in the incident and firefighters did a great job of keeping damage to a minimum. The cause of the fire is suspicious and is currently being investigated by the SFMD and the Pinal County Sheriff’s” Office, he said.

