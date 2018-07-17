Nissan offers SRP customers $3K incentive on electric vehicle

Salt River Project and Nissan North America are offering SRP customers an opportunity to buy a discounted 2018 Nissan LEAF.

Customers can purchase the vehicle from a participating Maricopa County dealership with a $3,000 incentive extended to Sept. 30, according to a press release on Nissan’s newest electric vehicle model that offers a greater range of about 150 miles.

Through a group-purchase program, Nissan will provide the incentive to eligible SRP customers who purchase the all-electric LEAF – with the added potential for a $7,500 federal tax credit.

“Once again our customers are letting us know they are excited about what an electric vehicle can offer them,” said Kelly Barr, SRP associate general manager of corporate services and sustainability, in a prepared statement. “This deal offers customers and employees the opportunity to invest in an electric vehicle that will save them money while helping the environment.”

SRP is supporting “transportation electrification,” to provide a reduction in economy-wide carbon emissions. More than 80 percent of SRP’s fleet is alternate fuel capable, including electric, biodiesel and ethanol-capable vehicles, the release said.

SRP offers numerous programs to encourage electric vehicles that includes rebates for commercial customers investing in electric vehicles workplace chargers, the release added.

To participate in Nissan’s incentive program, log onto srpnet.com/evoffer to download and print the flyer. Customers should bring a copy of their SRP utility bill or e-bill.

The incentive program is available while supplies last, and may be subject to additional limitations and eligibility requirements, the release noted.

For more information: srpnet.com/ev.

