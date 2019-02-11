New vending company contract OK’d for Apache Junction properties

A company under contract since September 2016 to provide snack- and soda-vending services for three City of Apache Junction buildings has asked that another business take over.

The Apache Junction City Council on Feb. 5 voted 7-0 in a consent agenda to approve entering into a contract assignment from VIP Vending LLC to West Valley Vending Inc. for the remainder of the original agreement for one year with automatic renewals not to exceed eight years.

On Sept. 6, 2016, the city council approved the agreement between the city and VIP Vending LLC to provide vending machine services in a potential 10-year agreement. City staff members were contacted in September 2018 that VIP Vending LLC sought to assign all of its rights and obligations under the 2016 agreement to West Valley Vending Inc., according to a memo to the council from Heather Hodgman, city public works management analyst.

Vending machines are in the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, at the library and the public works department, according to the Sept. 6, 2016, council agenda archived at ajcity.net.

Costs approved in 2016, according to the archived agenda, included:

1.5- to 2-ounce chips for $1, with or without commission.

1.6- to 2-ounce candy for $1.25 with commission or $1 without.

4-ounce pastries for $1.25 with commission or $1 without.

2-ounce cookies for $1.25 with commission or $1 without.

2-ounce protein bars for $2.25 with commission or $2 without.

a 12-ounce soda for $1 with commission or 75 cents without.

20-ounce water for $1.25 with commission and $1 without.

