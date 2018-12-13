New Superstition Mountain Museum director Vaugier is formally introduced

The newly-hired director of the Superstition Mountain Museum was introduced to the Apache Junction City Council.

Vicky McLaughlin, president of the Superstition Mountain Historical Society, introduced the museum’s new director, Annie Vaugier during the Tuesday, Dec. 4 meeting at City Hall, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

“I’m sure all of you probably know even more, and better than I do, that the museum has been a part of AJ and the surrounding community for many years,” Ms. McLaughlin said. “It was started by four individuals who have been citizens here for a long time; and, our goal at the museum is of course to have all of the citizens in AJ and all of the people that come to visit Arizona come to the museum and learn about the Superstition Mountains and about our legends and lore.”

She also said educating children is a definite goal for the museum.

Introducing herself to those in attendance, Ms. Vaugier said she is new to the area but has come to love the museum.

“I am very privileged to be a part of the rich history that most of you enjoy year after year after year, and I‘m still learning,” Ms. Vaugier said.

“Most importantly, I am looking forward to building professional and personal relationships with people in the community; letting you know tonight that we are committed to supporting our local citizens, and our local businesses, and our city government and all the entities that go with making Apache Junction such a wonderful place to live and to work and to represent.”

She assured the community and council members the museum is open and welcomed all to attend events, see exhibits and go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org for information.

Mayor Jeff Serdy said he was breaking the news that night about the museum and the Historical Society being instrumental in an upcoming event in 2022. He announced the 100th anniversary of the city’s Founder’s Day.

“We’re glad that you are here,” he said. “We are going to be going to you guys as a resource for this because you know the history, you have the documents of the history. Everybody keep an eye out for that. This is going to be happening in the next few years. And we have to start now to get ready for 2022. So, I am thanking you in advance for all the help that you are going to give.”

Ms. Vaugier accepted the invitation on behalf of the museum, stating that it is “our pleasure and we look forward to serving you the best that we can, so we will help in any area that we can.”