New Purple Heart parking space at Fraternal Order of Eagles in Apache Junction

The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Lost Dutchman Post No. 3850, 2315 S. Coconino Drive in Apache Junction, has a parking spot designated for use by Purple Heart recipients.

“What better time than a day before National Purple Heart Day, Aug. 7, to show purple heart appreciation by installing a Purple Heart parking space on site,” according to a release.

It was accomplished by Army veteran and Eagle Riders Vice President Dalton Perez and Sergeant-in-Arms Sarah Buehrer.

“They took the initiative to show recognition and honor the sacrifices of fellow brothers and sisters injured in military service combat,” the release states.

“This parking spot is reserved for solely combat-wounded veterans and is an initiative the club would like to see more of at many more public and private installations all over Apache Junction,” according to the release.

