New member for Pinal County industrial board

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors at a meeting March 14 approved the appointment of Dolores “Dodi” R. Freeman of Florence to the Industrial Development Authority. She will serve out the term of Pete Villaverde, until March 31, 2021. Board members are usually appointed to six-year terms.
The county IDA is governed by the provisions of the Industrial Development Financing Act, the Articles of Incorporation of the Pinal County IDA and its Bylaws. The Industrial Development Authority Board of Directors assists in the financing of commercial and industrial enterprises; safe, sanitary, and affordable housing; and healthcare facilities through the issuance of multiple revenue bonds, according to http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov.
The Pinal County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. the first and third Mondays or as needed in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, Administrative Complex, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence.
