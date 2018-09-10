New legislation allows homeless veterans to get MVD fees waived

Arizona veterans who are homeless have the opportunity to get a driver license or ID card without paying a fee.

Under a new state law, effective this month, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division has the authority to waive the $25 fee for getting a license or ID, according to a press release.

Other fees including those for a license suspension or revocation, a road test for drivers moving to Arizona from another state, among others may also be waived, the release said.

“Having a license or ID card is essential to so many aspects of life and this new law will make it easier for less-fortunate veterans to get one of those credentials,” said MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser-Richards in a prepared statement. “Our veterans have made tremendous sacrifices to serve our nation, and the MVD is proud to assist homeless vets in this way.”

To qualify for the waiver, the MVD will verify the customer’s status as a veteran when provided a statement on U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs letterhead or a statement on the letterhead of a verified provider of homeless services indicating that the individual has been homeless within the past 60 days.

Arizona law relies on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s definition of homeless as lacking a fixed, regular and adequate “nighttime residence,” the release noted. This includes a location not meant for human habitation, or a temporary or emergency shelter.

“Since most assistance programs require identification, getting an ID knocks down huge barriers for our homeless veterans,” Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services Deputy Director John Scott said in a prepared statement. “This is important, especially for chronically homeless veterans, who can now access resources to help them stabilize.”

For more information: azdot.gov.

