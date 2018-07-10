Nearly 2,000 without power in Apache Junction from July 9 storm

The late-afternoon storm that roared through Apache Junction and Gold Canyon July 9 downed power lines and left nearly 2,000 homes and businesses without electricity overnight.

Power was out for several hours at city of Apache Junction facilities the night of July 9, Al Bravo, the city’s public information officer, said in an e-mailed response to questions.

“We are still dealing with the power outage throughout the city today,” he said during the day July 10.

The Apache Junction Police Department on Twitter said its non-emergency phone lines were down for awhile during the storm, but that the emergency 9-1-1 line was working.

“Our power went out at 3 p.m., so we were on emergency generator power until quite late here,” Rob McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, said in an e-mailed response to questions.

“Our internet was down, too. The non-emergency telephone lines were up and down from about 5 p.m. to 12 midnight,” he said.

“9-1-1 lines did not go down,” Mr. McDaniel said.

An official with the Apache County Sheriff’s Office in St. John’s posted to AJPD’s Twitter feed that an Apache Junction resident called them seeking help.

Apache Junction is in Pinal County.

“We had a woman call us with a medical emergency, but we are unable to transfer her due to lines still being down. Do you have an alternate number?” Melissa Vezina posted, adding the communication center’s phone number.

AJPD posted its non-emergency phone number, 480-982-8260.

Ms. Vezina wrote back, stating “Thank you, and yes our agency attempted contact on that number – sent via state message – as did the reporting party who called our department. Glad to see the state message come across that your agency is back in full service.”

When asked what the call was about; how it was resolved; and if it happens a lot, that someone calls the wrong county, Mr. McDaniel said: “I cannot account for the emergency call that the dispatcher from Apache County Sheriff’s Office mentioned on social media. I don’t know how often that someone calls the wrong number, but if they are looking up Apache Junction and get Apache County instead then they are in the wrong jurisdiction,” he said.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County website at maricopa.gov/3847/Flood-Control-District shows rainfall of .24 inches to .39 inches in the city of Apache Junction from the July 9 storm, with .63 inches to .83 inches in Gold Canyon.

As of 8:04 a.m. July 10, the Salt River Project outage map at myaccount.srpnet.com/myaccount/outages/public showed 1,929 customers were still without power in Apache Junction/Gold Canyon. They included:

528 customers, North Ironwood Drive to North Goldfield Road and East Oak Street to West Lost Dutchman Boulevard, outage since 3:25 p.m. July 9. Power lines are down in the area. SRP crews are working to restore power.

715 customers, South Royal Palm Road to South Cortez Road and East 16th Avenue to West Guadalupe Road, outage since 3:18 p.m. July 9. Power lines are down in the area. SRP crews are working to restore power.

One customer, South Geronimo to South Barkley Road and East Baseline Road to East Guadalupe Road, outage since 3:11 p.m. July 9. Power lines are down in the area. SRP crews are working to restore power.

226 customers, North San Marcos Drive to North Tomahawk Road and West Lost Dutchman Boulevard to East Superstition Boulevard, outage since 12:30 a.m. July 10. Electrical equipment has failed. SRP crews are working to restore power.

164 customers, North Ironwood Drive and West Superstition Boulevard to West Broadway Road, outage since 3:19 p.m. July 9. Power lines are down in the area. SRP crews are working to restore power.

177 customers, North San Marcos to North Goldfield Road and East Superstition Boulevard to East Southern Avenue, outage since 3:21 p.m. July 9. SRP is investigating the cause of the outage.

39 customers, South San Marcos to South Royal Palm Road and East 16th Avenue to West Superstition freeway, outage since 3:24 p.m. July 9. Storm activity affecting the electrical system in the area and SRP crews are working to restore power.

five customers, South Idaho Road to South Royal Palm Road and West Broadway Avenue to East Southern Avenue, outage since 3:21 p.m. July 9. Power lines are down in the area.

two customers, South Cortez Road to South Goldfield Road and East Junction Street to East 16th Avenue, outage since 3:26 p.m. July 9. Storm activity affecting the electrical system in the area and SRP crews are working to restore power.

37 customers, North Arroya Road to North Geronimo Road and East Tepee Street to East Junction Street, outage since 10:55 p.m. July 9. Storm activity affecting the electrical system in the area and SRP crews are working to restore power.

35 customers, North Mountain View Road to South Edgemore Road and East Singletree Street to East Tepee Street, outage since 12:25 a.m. July 10. SRP is investigating the cause of the outage.

A power failure caused the outage of a traffic signal on U.S. Highway 60 eastbound from mile post 197 at Tomahawk Road in Apache Junction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation map at az511.gov/traffic/.

The Superstition Fire and Medical District on Twitter said July 9 that power lines were down at two locations in Apache Junction, McKellips and Valley and also at Idaho and Southern.

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com