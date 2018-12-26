Nearly $2 million loss in fire at Arizona Desert Star Automotive, official says

About 50 firefighters from the Superstition Fire and Medical District and the Mesa Fire and Medical Department fought an early morning fire at an Apache Junction auto-repair business.

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:28 am on Dec. 21 to Arizona Desert Star Automotive on 12th Avenue near Tomahawk Road, SFMD Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Richard Ochs said in a release.

The first unit arrived on scene in five minutes to find a heavily working fire in the business, he said.

“Three vehicles and contents of the business were found to be heavily involved with fire, forcing firefighters to make a defense fire attack from outside of the building,” he said.

“About 50 firefighters were utilized at the incident and brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes. Although significant damage had resulted to the business, firefighters were able to prevent the fire from extending to the office area of the structure and to an adjacent paint booth,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.

“Damage to the building and its contents may result in a loss of nearly $2 million. It was determined that the fire had started in an automobile that was parked in the building, however the cause of the fire in the automobile is still under investigation. No injuries were reported in the incident,” he said.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.