National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day April 28

In an ongoing effort to limit access to unused and outdated prescription medications, the Apache Junction Police Department is participating in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
It is a combined effort in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and law-enforcement agencies nationwide.
The 2018 Prescription Drug Take Back Day is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 28.
Members of the public are encouraged to bring unused and unwanted prescription medications to the front lobby of the police department, 1001 N. Idaho Road.
“We encourage all community members to participate in this event and be ‘part of a solution,'” Rob McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, said in a release.
“The National Prescription Drug Take-Back addresses an important public health and safety issue. Removing expired or unneeded controlled or prescription substances reduces the probability of misuse, abuse and accidental use of the drugs. These medications will be safely and properly disposed of,” he said in the release.
The police department maintains a drug take-back box in the front lobby for use during regular business hours throughout the year.
