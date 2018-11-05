MVD gets award for improved customer service and innovation

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division has received the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators “Improvement through Efficiencies Service Award” for new functions introduced last year.

The MVD online insurance update and reinstatement functions introduced last year previously required a visit to an MVD or authorized third party office, according to a press release.

“In Arizona, the Motor Vehicle Division has been leading the way in making sure government serves its customers more efficiently and effectively,” said Gov. Doug Ducey in a prepared statement.

“The dedicated employees of MVD have embraced the principles of the Arizona Management System to eliminate waste and maximize productivity. The results are stunning. Customers are spending half the time in MVD offices waiting than they did just a few years ago. That success belongs to the employees of MVD, and Arizonans are seeing the benefit.”

The insurance update is free and allows customers to electronically provide information regarding their insurance coverage directly to MVD, the press release stated. Insurance companies are given seven days by law to update policy information when changes such as cancellations or renewals occur.

On those occasions when there may be a lag in that reporting time from an insurance provider, this online option will help customers with valid insurance to immediately update their MVD record and avoid a suspension.

The update tool is easy to use and asks for information that is found directly on an insurance card.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our successes, but the real winners here are the MVD customers who continue to have more options for doing business more conveniently online,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen.

“We have a terrific team of MVD employees who have embraced the culture of everyday improvement through the Arizona Management System and I’m proud that they’re getting this recognition.”

In addition to the insurance update, the reinstatement function allows customers to reinstate vehicle insurance that had been previously canceled or lapsed.

The function determines eligibility for reinstatement, makes real-time updates to the MVD customer database upon completion, allows the customer to pay the $50 fee for each vehicle reinstatement, and provides a receipt confirmation that indicates the registration has been reinstated.

AAMVA was founded in 1933 and supports motor vehicle and law enforcement agencies in North America through programs and services focusing on safe drivers and vehicles, identity security, motor carrier services and technology solutions.

Visit azdot.gov/mvd and aamva.org.

