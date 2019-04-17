Motor vehicle theft, burglary reported April 6-10 to Apache Junction Police Department
Above are the general locations of a motor vehicle theft and burglary reported April 6-10 to the Apache Junction Police Department.
Incidents investigated included:
- Vehicle burglary, reported at 4:05 p.m. April 7 in the 500 block of East 10th Avenue.
- Motor vehicle theft, reported at 12:25 p.m. April 7 in the 400 block of West Apache Trail.
Incidents reported to AJPD are from communitycrimemap.com.
