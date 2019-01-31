More than 400 building permits issued in 2018 for work in Gold Canyon area

2018 was a banner year for the issuing of building permits in the ZIP code of 85118, which includes the community of Gold Canyon, according to data from Pinal County.

It was the only year to break 400 permits issued, according to county records for 2014-18.

Building permits are required for much of the work done on a dwelling or a business, from mechanical, plumbing and electrical to additions, spas, solar equipment and new homes and businesses. Permits are issued by the Pinal County Building Safety Department, which primarily services the unincorporated areas of the county, including Gold Canyon, around Apache Junction and in county islands. The City of Apache Junction issues its own building permits.

Pinal County building permits

A Jan. 12 public-records request sought a five-year snapshot of building permits in the community of Gold Canyon with the total numbers by month for each type of building, such as single-family home, apartments, etc., for 2014-18.

Five text documents listing every building permit issued in the county were e-mailed and received Jan. 22 with the note “attached are all the permits for the years you requested. You will need to open with Excel and sort however you need.”

A new e-mail was sent to the county asking for only Gold Canyon.

Pinal County cannot provide building permit data for a specific community, Christine Tucker, administrative manager for community development, said in a Jan. 25 phone interview.

“You’re asking for years 2014-18 for building permit data in the community of Gold Canyon,” she said.

“We have a reporting tool, but it doesn’t allow us to drill down to specific communities or subdivisions or things like that. We put in a date range and it says, ‘OK, here’s all the building permits issued in Pinal County for the time period specified,’” she said.

Excel documents could be e-mailed, she said.

“You would then take that and you could sort out and filter out what you were looking for, since we don’t have the capability of generating the report that just gives us Gold Canyon,” Ms. Tucker said.

“We’ll resend them and they’ll all be in Excel format and then the data that’s on that report is almost every field that’s on the building permit,” she said.

Five Excel documents listing every building permit issued in the county for the years 2014-18 were e-mailed and received Jan. 25.

Permits initially grouped by type for all of the unincorporated areas of Pinal County were reformatted by ZIP code using cells and sorting in Excel. Then all but the records with no ZIP code and for the ZIP codes 85118, 85119 and 85129 were removed.

Total permits per ZIP code

The number of building permits issued for each of the last five years for ZIP code 85118, which includes Gold Canyon, some of Queen Valley and some Apache Junction addresses, are:

2014: 308

2015: 297

2016: 293

2017: 239

2018: 405

The number of building permits issued for each of the last five years for ZIP code 85119, generally Idaho Road east to the mountain and including county islands within Apache Junction and adjacent to the city, were:

2014: 130

2015: 140

2016: 144

2017: 170

2018: 150

The number of building permits issued for each of the last five years for ZIP code 85120, generally from Meridian east to Idaho Road, including county islands within Apache Junction and adjacent to the city, were:

2014: 35

2015: 57

2016: 43

2017: 34

2018: 50

Pools, spas, solar vs buildings

Permits for new buildings in 2014-18 were more likely to be from Gold Canyon, but the numbers of pools/spas and solar-equipment work and installation were steady in each of the three ZIP codes analyzed.

Glenn Shields of Gold Canyon sees the benefit of having solar equipment for his home’s pool.

He was one of several people who commented on a Gold Canyon Community Facebook group post that the Independent was writing an article about the number of additions to homes in unincorporated Pinal County, such as pools, spas and solar, asking “Have you had them installed? Why? Did it/they increase the value of your home?”

“I added a solar pool heater to assist since I only have propane to heat the pool. Payback was about six years but in reality, we simply use the pool more,” Mr. Shields said.

“The net cost after a 25 percent tax rebate was around $3,000. I calculated at our usage level, we’d save $500/year, so we’d pay for it in reduced propane costs in six years,” Mr. Shields said in a Facebook message in answer to a question.

Subsections in the data provided by Pinal County carve out permits for three types of buildings: building/standard, building/owner-builder/residential and building/owner-builder/commercial. The first two are single-residence homes and the third is for commercial or business operations. The three types of building permits do not include residence additions or commercial tenant improvements.

The total numbers of permits in 2014 for solar, pool-spa and buildings (listed separately as “building/standard,” “building/owner-residential” and “building/commercial”), according to the data from Pinal County, were:

85118: 54 solar; 44 pool-spa; 12 building/standard; 24 building/owner-residential; and four building/commercial.

85119: 23 solar; 13 pool-spa; zero building/standard; 16 building/owner-residential; and three building/commercial.

85120: one solar; two pool-spa; zero building/standard; one building/owner-residential; and zero building/commercial.

The total numbers of permits in 2015 for solar, pool-spa and buildings were:

85118: 14 solar; 45 pool-spa; 15 building/standard; 36 building/owner-residential; and two building/commercial.

85119: six solar; 12 pool-spa; 15 building/standard; 15 building/owner-residential; and two building/commercial.

85120: zero solar; three pool-spa; zero building/standard; six building/owner-residential; and two building/commercial.

The total numbers of permits in 2016 for solar, pool-spa and buildings were:

85118: three solar; 44 pool-spa; six building/standard; 21 building/owner-residential; and four building/commercial.

85119: four solar; 16 pool-spa; 12 building/standard; 14 building/owner-residential; and one building/commercial.

85120: two solar; one pool-spa; zero building/standard; three building/owner-residential; and two building/commercial.

The total numbers of permits in 2017 for solar, pool-spa and buildings were:

85118: six solar; 39 pool-spa; six building/standard; 23 building/owner-residential; and four building/commercial.

85119: six solar; 14 pool-spa; seven building/standard; 20 building/owner-residential; and one building/commercial.

85120: two solar; zero pool-spa; zero building/standard; five building/owner-residential; and one building/commercial.

The total numbers of permits in 2018 for solar, pool-spa and buildings were:

85118: 18 solar; 56 pool-spa; 128 building/standard; 28 building/owner-residential; and 10 building/commercial.

85119: nine solar; 22 pool-spa; zero building/standard; 19 building/owner-residential; and zero building/commercial.

85120: four solar; two pool-spa; zero building/standard; six building/owner-residential; and two building/commercial.

Bellago Homes, which in January announced the opening of its Club Village in the Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Gold Canyon, has multiple building permits listed in the documents, including for a pool.

Wayne Funk, president of Bellago Homes and a builder, said customers often want to have a pool with a new home.

“At our Golf Villas, we felt that offering a pool with the homes gives the feel of a larger custom home at a lower price point and on a smaller scale. Our lots are smaller at Club Villas at Superstition Mountain and it would be very hard to add a pool later, but the lots are just big enough to add a pool in lieu of a fourth bedroom guest-suite option,” he said in an e-mailed response to questions.

With 29 available home sites, Club Village offers potential residents three single-story floor plans ranging from 2,264 to 2,615 square feet and starting in the $520s, according to a release.

“In the past when building high-end spec custom homes, we found that the custom-spec homes sold 50 percent faster with a pool as people can visualize options sometimes only when they can see them built. We are anticipating a similar result adding the pool to these mid-priced homes that have many custom-home features with a smaller footprint, but every bit as nice and much larger homes,” Mr. Funks said.

“Our homes are also 50 percent more energy-efficient than the average home built 10 years ago with a utilities savings of over $2,000 per year,” he said.

