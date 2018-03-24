More than 200 attend meeting in Gold Canyon hosted by Apache Junction mayor

Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy is happy with the discussion at a recent meeting he hosted in Gold Canyon on working together now and in the future on common interests and challenges.
More than 200 people attended the 7 p.m. Thursday meeting in the Gold Canyon Community Church, 5810 S. Alameda Road in Gold Canyon.
The majority appeared to agree with Mayor Serdy that to consider regional issues, such as where north-south and east-west roads should be constructed in adjacent State Trust Land, a committee of homeowners associations, groups and Gold Canyon and Apache Junction representatives should be formed.
“Thanks for being civil. This wasn’t as painful as (I thought). I’m smarter than I was an hour ago,” he said in his closing remarks.
“It got out there. Things were spoken about that hadn’t been spoken about before and discussed before,” he said in an interview about 8:30 p.m. after most of the people had left.
“People listened and we have an agreement to – in the fall – we’re going to meet with representatives and keep the lines of communication open,” he said.
“There are challenges coming in the future and we need to talk to them together. Putting your head in the sand does not make them go away,” Mayor Serdy said.
Topics Mayor Serdy brought up in the meeting included:
- 720 homes being built in Gold Canyon and the resulting extra cars on the roads.
- how a previously planned bypass road near Gold Canyon is likely to not be constructed.
- the need for the north-south interconnect planned from U.S. Highway 60 to Picacho to be constructed close to Silly Mountain instead of near Idaho or Ironwood roads.
- the benefits to Gold Canyon if residents had a partnership of like interests with Apache Junction.
- how Apache Junction has a representative on the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority and can help if there are airplane-noise concerns.
- how once Lost Dutchman Heights is constructed on State Trust Land south of Apache Junction, sewer lines could be brought close to Gold Canyon.
- if Gold Canyon and Apache Junction were together as one entity, it would be 50,000-people strong and would receive additional state funding and clout.
He said it is easier for people in the West Valley to think of the region of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and Lost Dutchman Heights as the Superstition region.
“When I look at this, I don’t see Apache Junction, I don’t see Gold Canyon,” he said, looking at a map on an easel. “I see the Superstition region with old-town AJ, Gold Canyon, the foothills and Lost Dutchman Heights. And eventually that just rolls off of your tongue – Superstition region – because, remember, nobody knows where we are, but they know where the Superstitions is.”
A number of those in attendance asked questions and expressed concerns about creating a closer partnership between the two entities. Questions focused on property values and even an attempt by Apache Junction to eventually annex Gold Canyon.
Two residents of Sierra Vista Phase No. 1 in Gold Canyon said after the meeting that they liked that the discussion was held.
“I thought it was very informative. It kind of gave two sides of the issue, the pros and the cons,“ Mary Wilkins said following the meeting.
“It was a clear understanding where we can digest the information and try to talk it over with people we live with and kind of come to an understanding if we want to go through an annex or not,” Ms. Wilkins, who has lived in Gold Canyon for 16 years, said.
“But we do like the quaintness of it; the quietness and the quaintness,” she said of Gold Canyon. “You know, you go to the store and you run into people you know.”
Ayn Seegers said she would like to attend a meeting of the committee Mayor Serdy would like to form to discuss regional issues.
“I am very interested in having another meeting in October as he suggested to discuss – not annexation, but cooperation. I think that would be great,” Ms. Seegers, a 17-year resident of Gold Canyon, said.
