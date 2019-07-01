Do not drive around barricades, which is illegal and dangerous. (Independent Newsmedia)

Officials from the City of Apache Junction and the Superstition Fire and Medical District want to remind area residents of the threats to our community that often come with the monsoon season.

The season officially started on June 15, but powerful and dangerous storms can develop at any time. Some areas within the city and surrounding areas are prone to flooding, including washes, streets and neighborhoods that are located in low-lying areas, according to a release.

“Our city’s close proximity to the mountains make the area especially dangerous for flash floods,” said Shane Kiesow, public works manager for the city of Apache Junction.

“It is important for every property owner to reflect on possible impacts of flooding by making sure all drainage areas through their properties stay clear of debris. Drivers also must be aware that many of the streets within and around the city our very rural with very little or no street lighting making it very difficult to see street flooding in the evening hours.”

“Driving through flooded washes not only places our citizens at risk, but also the first responders who may be called to perform a water rescue,” SFMD Assistant Chief /Fire Marshal Richard Ochs, public information officer said in the release.

“These types of rescues are very dangerous to everyone involved due to the fast moving water and unknown hazards which lay beneath. Our crews are highly trained and very capable to perform water rescues, but avoiding the dangers of swift moving water and not becoming a victim is the best way for citizens to assure their own safety.”

More deaths occur each year due to flooding than from any other storm-related hazard because people simply underestimate the power of water, according to the release.

It is also important to know that washes can continue to run heavily for extended periods of time after rain has subsided due to run-off from the mountains. The city of Apache Junction will alert the community of road closures during the monsoon season, the release states.

Some tips to remember are:

Avoid all water crossings

Flash floods start and end very quickly.

Never drive through flooded roadways.

Do not drive around barricades, which is illegal and dangerous.

Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and stalling.

Moving water one to two feet deep will carry away most vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when road flooding and water crossings are especially difficult to see.

In the event of heavy rains and potential flooding, the city of Apache Junction and the SFMD continue to provide free sandbags to our area residents. Citizens need to bring necessary tools to fill their own bags and arrange pickup and delivery. The sand bins and bags would be available around the clock at the locations listed below:

Fire Station 261, 1135 W. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction

Fire Station 262, 3955 W. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction

Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60, Gold Canyon

The monsoon season also brings with it the chance for microbursts, strong winds, lightning and risk of power outages. You can better prepare for these types of incidents by:

Securing objects ahead of time to prevent them from blowing away.

Trimming potentially damaging trees or tree limbs.

Remember that no place outside is safe from lightning during a thunderstorm.

Preparing a 72-hour emergency supply kit with plenty of water and non-perishable food to last three days without electrical power, which may affect running water.

To reach the city of Apache Junction Public Works Department, call 480-982-1055. The Superstition Fire and Medical District can be reached at 480-982-4440 or at sfmd.az.gov.

For more information on monsoon safety, go to monsoonsafety.org. Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network at EIN.az.gov for official emergency updates, preparedness and hazard information and multimedia resources.

