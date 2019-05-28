Missing Apache Junction resident Albin George Fischer found, DPS says

Albin George Fischer

An 83-year-old Apache Junction man who was reported missing the night of May 26 was found after Arizona Department of Public Safety put out a silver alert bulletin.

Albin George Fischer was located at 3:14 a.m. May 27 on U.S. Highway 60 at mile post 217, which is east of SR79/US60 close to Superior.

He had last been seen the day before at his residence, in the area of the 1600 block of Ironwood Drive and Tepee Street, DPS said in the release.

Apache Junction Police Department had been contacted at 8:15 p.m. May 26 that Mr. Fischer was missing and was driving a brown and silver 2008 Ford F150, according to the release.

