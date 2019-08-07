Michael Loggins new director at Apache Junction Water District

Mike Loggins

Michael Loggins, an 18-year veteran of water engineering and management, has been named the new director of the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District.

The water district, which is separate from the city government, serves about one-third of the city’s population with 15,204 customers. The Apache Junction City Council serves as the water district’s board of directors.

Mr. Loggins, who has worked as engineer and superintendent of the Apache Junction Water District for six years, is taking over for director Frank Blanco, who is retiring in August after being director since 2013.

“Mike has great experience in water management and has learned our system so well,” Mr. Blanco said in the release. “This will be a seamless transition with him taking over as water director and guiding the city into the future.”

Mr. Loggins, who worked at Arizona Water Co. for 12 years before coming to Apache Junction, was appointed to the post Aug. 1 and introduced at the Aug. 6 City Council meeting.

“We are so appreciative of what Frank Blanco has done in his time at the water district,” Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy, who also serves as chairman of the water district board of directors, said in the release. “He has put us in position to handle tremendous growth for years to come and oversaw the construction of our first water-treatment plant.”

Mr. Blanco now hands the reins to Mr. Loggins, his second in command for the last several years. Mr. Loggins has spent the last six years directing operations and administrative staff, the water district’s budget and plans for upgrades. He has worked closely with developers and property owners in determining future needs of water customers in the district and worked on plans for those developments, according to the release.

Prior to his time with the Apache Junction Water District, Mr. Loggins spent 12 years in water treatment and distribution as well as managing capital improvement projects for Arizona Water Co.

Mr. Loggins has a bachelor’s of science in mechanical engineering from the University of Evansville in Indiana and has added several additional training certifications in the last several years. Mr. Loggins is a registered professional engineer, is certified as a grade 4 distribution and water treatment plant operator by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and has a certificate as a certified public manager from Arizona State University.

