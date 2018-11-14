Michael Aaron Pomeroy of Mesa arrested by PCSO on charge of sexual extortion

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 8 arrested 36-year-old Michael Aaron Pomeroy of Mesa on the charge of sexual extortion.

PCSO began an investigation in October after a woman called to report that she was getting blackmailed by someone she met online eight years ago.

The victim, who was 19 at the time, says she met the suspect through an online dating website, PCSO said in a release.

“At the time, Pomeroy may have had an account set up under the name of Matt Rogers. The two went out on a date, and later, they went back to the suspect’s townhome near 1600 block of West Village Way in Tempe,” the release states.

The next day, the victim met with the suspect and he informed her that she signed a consent form to make a sex tape and audition for his porn company, PCSO said in the release.

“The victim did not remember doing anything with the suspect or signing any consent form. She did not even recognize the signature the suspect showed her. They got into the argument and she asked the suspect not to post the video,” according to the release.

“Pomeroy told the victim she would have to continue to have sex with him to keep the video from being posted on the Internet. She had no contact with the suspect after that,” according to the release.

On Oct. 29, 2018, the suspect called the victim, identifying himself as Matt Rogers. He told the victim he was going through some of her “old footage” and wanted to be compensated for keeping it off the Internet for all these years, according to the release.

“In a recorded conversation, Pomeroy told the victim he would agree to release the video to her if she would have sex with him three times,” PCSO said in the release.

“This victim was smart enough to use an app to record Mr. Pomeroy’s demands and call the sheriff’s office immediately,” PCSO Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the release.

“If Michael Pomeroy was willing to extort this woman for sex or money, we are afraid there are more victims out there and we ask them to come forward,” he said.

The suspect claimed to have a porn business and was hosting auditions at his home,PCSO said. If you believe you are a victim or have any information related to this case, call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111.

“The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office takes revenge porn and extortion extremely seriously and we encourage all victims to come forward,” according to the release.

If you are dating, here are some precautions PCSO recommends you take:

Limit alcohol intake.

Take separate cars.

Do your own research into the individual you are going out on a date with.

Let others know who you will be with and where you are going.

“And whether it is a first date, you’re in a serious relationship or just texting your friend, we ask that you be mindful of the images you send to others because they could get into the wrong hands or could be used improperly,” according to the release.

