Meth found in vehicle at Yuma checkpoint, Apache Junction driver arrested

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint arrested an Apache Junction man in a recent suspected drug-smuggling incident.

Agents sent a gray 2006 Ford Fusion to the secondary inspection area at approximately 7:11 a.m. July 1 after a Border Patrol canine positively alerted to an odor it was trained to detect, according to a release.

“Agents searched the vehicle and discovered 90.5 grams of methamphetamine hidden under the carpet, two firearms in the glove compartment and ammunition on the floorboard. Serial number checks conducted on both firearms revealed that one, a Colt .38 Special, was reported stolen out of San Bernardino, California,” according to the release.

The driver and passenger, a 46-year-old man from Apache Junction and 41-year-old man from Whittier, California, were arrested.

Records checks on the passenger revealed him to be a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history, according to the release.

The vehicle and associated contraband were seized.

“Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of criminal activity charges without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to the release.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers can remain anonymous, according to the release.

